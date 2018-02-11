Story from Wellness

Beyoncé Made An Appearance At The Olympics Thanks To This French Figure Skater

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images.
French figure skater Maé-Bérénice Méité is making the most of the new rule that allows skaters to use music with lyrics at the Olympics for the first time ever. Méité skated to a Beyoncé medley of "Run The World (Girls)" and "Halo." Honestly, if you're going to go for the gold, what better way than with Beyoncé?
Cosmopolitan spoke to the Olympic athlete shortly after her routine to ask her about her song choice. "Her music is crazy, wild, and fun," Méité said. "You can just dance to it, and that's how I am."
Many skaters have chosen more contemporary songs – Ed Sheeran was used by French pair skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès — and Méité explained why she made that choice. "I wanted to do something that was very me, something fun, something I would enjoy!" she said.
Like everything Beyoncé-related, the internet can't get enough of Méité and her routine. Especially, once some fans learned she was performing some of Beyoncé's fancy footwork from the "Run The World" video on the ice.
U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner — who won bronze four years ago, but didn't make Team USA this year — gushed about Méité's skills using a whole lot of fire emoji. She's so hot she might melt the ice.
The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea mark the first time that figure skaters are allowed to perform to music containing lyrics. Previously, skaters have executed their routines with classics by Tchaikovsky or Rachmaninoff playing in the background. Nothing against classical music, but Beyoncé is kind of a classic now don't you think? The Olympics brings the world together and Beyoncé brings the world together. Really, it's the perfect choice.
Another thing viewers couldn't get enough of was Méité's costume, which seemed to channel Queen Bey's style. Rather than opting for the traditional skater dress typically seen at the games, the French Olympian chose a black and gold jumpsuit that was reminiscent of Bey's "Run The World" video look. No doubt, Beyoncé would approve.
Méité's routine landed her in ninth place for the team event, but there is still the ladies' competition next week. We can't wait to see what song she skates to next. Maybe some Solange?
