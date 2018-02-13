Here, she echoes something I’ve been thinking about since my years as an anorexic young woman. Research suggests that anorexia has genetic roots and that some people may even be predisposed to the illness, but it is also exacerbated by the pressure we put on women to be perfect, to be shiny, to be thin. When we strip women of their autonomy over their own bodies and lives – by ignoring their complaints about sexual abuse, taking away their reproductive rights, dictating how they should behave and look – we create an environment in which they crave control. Sometimes, that inspires them to restrict their eating, cut out food groups, count calories obsessively, binge, purge, starve and weigh themselves to measure the space in which they take up on this planet. They are forced to equate their physical presence with their moral significance, and it’s extremely dangerous. They feel they must be diminutive because they are told they are not worthy of respect or agency, and so they take that anxiety out on their bodies.