"In so many ways, we're still like a best-kept secret for men, but 30 percent of our new guests are men," Potdevin revealed in an interview with CNBC. "Anecdotally, in my three and a half years at Lululemon, I've met a lot of guys that don't know that we have men's products, but I've never met a guy that, after trying our product, said, 'It's not for me.'"