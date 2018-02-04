The halftime rumours have finally been put to rest. Janet Jackson won't be performing at the Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake. While Timberlake previously stated that neither Janet Jackson nor 'NSYNC would appear with him on stage in Minneapolis, many wondered if he was just trying to fool fans. In a tweet that got straight to the point, Jackson made it very clear the night before the big game that this was not the case.
"To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not," Jackson tweeted. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
There was speculation that Jackson would return to the Super Bowl for the first since the infamous wardrobe malfunction of the 2004 show in which Timberlake accidentally exposed her nipple. For many, it seemed like a chance for Jackson to get the justice she so deserved. While Jackson was banned from the 2004 Grammys, reports that she was banned from the Super Bowl were untrue. What is also true, though, is that while she was blamed in the court of public opinion for what would be dubbed "Nipplegate," Timberlake got away unscathed.
The rumours that Jackson would return to the Super Bowl gained traction after Timberlake's interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in which he said that he made "peace" with Jackson over the Super Bowl. "Absolutely," Timberlake said when asked if he apologised to Jackson, adding, "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people."
Despite Timberlake's apology, though, the New York Post reported that Jackson's family is still mad at Timberlake. “If he’s such a gentleman, he’d make sure Janet [Jackson] is there,” Jackson's father Joseph said. While another family member reportedly told the Post, “Justin’s solo career took off after that and Janet was blackballed. He says they are good, but let’s see him prove it and bring her out.”
Timberlake won't get a chance to prove that he and Jackson are on good terms, but, at the very least, fans now know that Jackson won't be at the Super Bowl. Someone who also won't be there? A hologram of Prince, which should allow fans of the Purple One to breathe a sigh of relief.
