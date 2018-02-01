If we face the reality that winter will be here for longer than we're willing to admit, that might make the fact that spring is still a ways away a bit more bearable. Now that we've got that out of the way, we can make the best of what we've got — and that means reviving that vintage coat you thought you were done with, learning how to layer the summer pieces you thought you'd have to wait three more months to wear, or injecting some much-needed colour into your neutrals-only repertoire (we get it, we do it too).