What If You Never Get Over Your Ex?

So yes, it's entirely possible to never get over someone "if you don't begin to take time out to have therapy and understand what you're doing and how you're feeling," Mutanda says. Spending time alone and 'dating' yourself is so important after a relationship. You need time to be you again, she says. Go for a coffee. Read that book. Travel. Indulge yourself in what you enjoy and what you'd neglected during the relationship. Go to the cinema with friends. "It also gives you time to reflect on what you want – if you don’t think about what was good about the relationship and what wasn’t, you’re going to fall into the same patterns."