What It's Really Like To Be A Gay Teenager In Oklahoma

Whether or not my teachers knew about the law, none of them ever acknowledged that gay people exist. It wasn't just that they didn't teach us about gay sex ( they didn't teach us about sex at all, tbh ), but they didn't teach us about queer people in history class or gay writers in English class. When my junior year English teacher assigned a book that had one gay character — Margret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale — parents complained that the book was too racy and it was taken off the syllabus. When my best friend, the only out gay man at our school, petitioned to start a Gay-Straight Alliance, he was shot down by the school administration before the ink even dried on the signatures he'd collected.