Not to be redundant or anything, but at this point there's no getting around the fact that the fashion industry is fully enamoured with one Belcalis Almanzar. Last September, Cardi B, as she's best known, took New York Fashion Week by storm, appearing at the VFiles show with her now-fiancé Offset, voguing with Pat McGrath, and even performing at Alexander Wang’s #WangFest. Add in her recent series of light-hearted styling videos with Steve Madden (which we hope are acting as a precursor to an impeding shoe collaboration), and the Love & Hip-Hop alum is proving she’s working as hard at fashion as she is everything else in her life.
Advertisement
On Monday, CR Fashion Book placed a decadent cherry on the top of her style-minded ice cream sundae: The Bronx-born rapper just earned her first cover of the Carine Roitfeld-helmed magazine, shot by Petra Collins. In issue 12, which is available 6th March, Zendaya (who also covers the glossy) interviews the 25-year-old rapper. “Our covers celebrate Zendaya and Cardi B, two women who could not be more different but who are both icons made for 2018: approachable, unfiltered, and multi-talented,” Roitfeld said in a press release. “I’m inspired by their generation’s ability to make the most of their crazy reality and use it as fuel for creativity.”
Instead Cardi’s cover is a story titled “Save Money Look Better,” and revolves around the idea of making a high-low statement in designers like Salvatore Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent. Roitfeld even went as far as to pair Walmart with Versace, which isn’t surprising for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who considers herself a “budget hoe.” As her stylist Kollin Carter tells WWD, “We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, ‘OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.’ That’s really important to us.”
Yes. Don’t go broke buying clothing, but still make it fashion. We approve.
Advertisement