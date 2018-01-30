Not to be redundant or anything, but at this point there's no getting around the fact that the fashion industry is fully enamoured with one Belcalis Almanzar. Last September, Cardi B, as she's best known, took New York Fashion Week by storm, appearing at the VFiles show with her now-fiancé Offset, voguing with Pat McGrath, and even performing at Alexander Wang’s #WangFest. Add in her recent series of light-hearted styling videos with Steve Madden (which we hope are acting as a precursor to an impeding shoe collaboration), and the Love & Hip-Hop alum is proving she’s working as hard at fashion as she is everything else in her life.