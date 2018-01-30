Red Clocks Is Even Scarier Than The Handmaid's Tale — Here's Why

Zumas's story isn't just a chilling exaggeration of the insidious pro-life climate that's saturated American politics for decades, however. "I have a son — he just turned 5 — and he was conceived by IVF," Zumas said. "During the process, I started noticing that there was so much anger from people about the morality of IVF — that it's unnatural, that you shouldn't be allowed to do it, that it's better to choose adoption." Thinking about the dangerous mythology tangling the "right" kinds of mothering to womanhood led Zumas to consider all the ways it impacts our power to earn an income, to develop a creative voice, and, above all, to push back against abuse. "Our bodies and selves are in danger if we don't please someone else," she explained. "It can be a survival method to smile, to acquiesce, to do that extra task, but, clearly, we still pay a price."