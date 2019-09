Taylor Swift Had A Surprise Cameo At The Grammys

Due to its release date, Taylor Swift’s 2017 smash album reputation won’t be fully eligible for Grammy nominations (and, let's be real, multiple wins) until next year. That means don’t hold your breath about seeing the singer at Sunday night’s show. Still, Taylor Swift is wily. She manages to show up in places even where she’s not expected. She was in The Giver , remember? Reputation may not have been nominated for any golden gramophones, but Swift was actually in the running for some awards. The song she penned for Little Big Town, “Better Man,” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and her collaboration with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” was up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Lin-Manuel Miranda picked up the latter award for “How Far I’ll Go” From Moana, but Little Big Town scored the award for “Better Man.” That meant that even though Swift wasn’t actually at the Grammys, she made a major cameo during the group’s pre-show red carpet interview.