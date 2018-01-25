Yesterday, beauty giant Revlon unveiled a new cast of global ambassadors through its Live Boldly campaign. Joining Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, the four new representatives include Model of the Year Adwoa Aboah, US Vogue cover star Imaan Hammam, Ashley Graham and Raquel Zimmermann.
Chosen to represent the brand due to their embodiment of 'living boldly', the models are all outspoken in their beliefs. Graham, an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity within the modelling industry, has been challenging perceptions about what makes a top model for some time.
“I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change,” she said in a statement. “To ‘Live Boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”
Advertisement
Adwoa has also carved out her own voice while rising within the fashion industry. As well as gracing the cover of Edward Enninful's first issue of Vogue, she works to provide women and girls with a platform and safe space through her online community Gurls Talk.
“Revlon gives us a platform that allows us to be accessible to all different types of women,” Aboah explains. “To me, ‘Living Boldly’ means being unapologetic, knowing no boundaries, being vulnerable, strong, authentic and yourself.”
Alongside Graham and Aboah are Imaan Hammam, the Dutch-born African-Arabic model who has become a permanent fixture of fashion month's catwalks, and Raquel Zimmermann. "Revlon’s Live Boldly multi-media platform leverages social, digital and in-person interactions to engage, support and empower women through community building, catalytic experiences and inspiring conversations," a statement from the brand reads.
Controversy in the beauty industry has been rife of late, with much debate about what constitutes a diverse spokesperson for a brand. While diversity in beauty and fashion campaigns is absolutely essential, and a step towards the progress that needs to be made, we would love to see models and talent outside of the small selection called upon time and time again to represent women all around the world. Let's hope the net is cast wider for future campaigns.
Advertisement