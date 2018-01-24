Is there anything about getting older that scares you?

"Maintaining my weight. It's really, really hard. I have to eat healthily most of the time and when I don’t, I then have a couple of weeks to get under control again and it's really hard because there's temptation everywhere. People want to bring me chocolates and I say, 'No, I can't do that, I can't have chocolates!' Well, not that I can't have them, but I can't have a box. I can have two or three, but two or three means I want a box."