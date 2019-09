Chrissy Teigen Is Starting A Grey Hair Revolution

Despite being in my late 20s, I've counted more flecks of silver on my head than I have wrinkles on my face. That might sound odd — terrifying even, considering society's fear of getting older. The good news, however, is that my experience is not an isolated one. You could be Kendall Jenner , Tracee Ellis Ross, my 24-year-old brother, or one of the dozens of people responding to Tiegen's tweet about looking like Cruella de Vil and the truth will always be this: Greys are about as inevitable as death or taxes. (Someone should alert Benjamin Franklin.)