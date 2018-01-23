Tina Brown Talks Bad Men, Powerful Women & Yes, Donald Trump

"I've certainly hired an enormous amount of women. A big part of mentoring them is to put them in the jobs in the first place, and the flexibility and work-life balance, which as a woman I feel very attuned to... My daughter's 27, she's a young journalist, and I love to hear about some of the challenges that she faces because they remind me of so much that I went through... I find that young women are still less confident asking for what they deserve, which surprises me in a way because they've been raised to think that it's their due... It's kind of perplexing, really. I do think that this cultural training goes deep...it's the way the culture is constructed, and that's what we need to change."