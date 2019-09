Viola Davis Gave The Women's March A Speech On Intersectional Feminism That Is A Must-See

“I’m here today saying that no one and nothing can be great unless it cost you something,” she said, citing the founder of the Me Too movement Tarana Burke , Rosa Parks, and Recy Taylor , who was abducted and raped by six white men in 1944. Taylor, who passed away last month and was also cited in Oprah's now iconic Golden Globes speech, never got justice against her attackers because her case never went to trial, but, nevertheless, she spent her entire life fighting for justice for others. It's what Davis said, "I'm here today saying that no one and nothing can be great unless it costs you something."