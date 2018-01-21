Viola Davis Gave The Women's March A Speech On Intersectional Feminism That Is A Must-See

Davis explained that she knew this firsthand being that she was a survivor of sexual assault like so many other women. It's easy to forget that, though, she said, because she's now defined as an "award-winning actor," but she wanted women to stop letting others define them. Davis said she is yes, an actor, but "my testimony is one of poverty. My testimony is one of being sexually assaulted, and very much seeing a childhood that was robbed from me. And I know that the trauma of those events is still with me today. That’s what drives me to the voting booth.”