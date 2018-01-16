But she says it's also about what she puts in her body that's really made a difference: "I love food, and sometimes if I'm in a bad mood, all I'll want is the classic ice cream from McDonalds that tastes the same no matter what country you're in," she says. "But that quick dopamine hit that makes you feel good for one second turns on you in the long run. In the past year, I’ve eaten better than I have ever eaten — less fast food, less sugar — and the sustainability of my body is so much better. My face just glows."