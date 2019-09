On 13th December, Perry tweeted , "i can’t wait till instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again" — and it's a sentiment that still rings true to her today. "A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like," she explains. "It's hard because I'd rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture — it's not good for us as a society. I think it's actually the decline of civilisation if we're going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I'm trying to find my own personal balance with it because I'm just as much a victim as everybody else."