Kissed this great guy on the top of the Eiffel Tower, biggest regret is that I didn’t get his number, Twitter can ya help a girl out? pic.twitter.com/ZkNqXc1a9J— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 8, 2018
Okay so here’s the backstory. I went on a school trip to Paris for 12 days with my 3 best friends, ever since my amazing parents surprised me with the news, I made a pact with myself that I would kiss someone on the Eiffel Tower.— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
So it was the final day of the trip, the 6th of January, and we were on the top of the Eiffel Tower, and I was looking for someone to kiss. Unfortunately there wasn’t many options because there was no one my age who didn’t come with their girlfriend.— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
But luckily my friend @danielleecallaw saw Gavin and like total spazzes we followed him around the top level and she tapped on his shoulder and then backed away to let me speak. Somehow I managed to make concise sentences and I asked him if he wouldn’t mind kissing me— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
I explained to him about my pact , and to my dismay he actually agreed to kiss me?— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
So we kiss and it was pretty cool and my friends were all cheering and we were all laughing, and then his mom yells “ that’s my son, kiss again so I can get a picture” and of course I happily oblige because he is GORGEOUS and then we kissed again.— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
In the heat of the moment I completely forgot to get his number, which is why I took it to Twitter, making hoping maybe we could find him?? But I never expected all of this hahha?? so thank u so much to everyone who is invested and everyone who has been kind enough to help me?— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018
He went to the Eiffel Tower with his mother. His MOTHER!! Girl marry him. Good luck girl. L. I’m in California but I’ll ship him to you if I see him. ?❤️— Dee is finally seeing Harry ? (@Unreliable_liar) January 9, 2018
God I hope this girl find this boy, (Even though I'm jealous cause he's so freaking handsome lol) but God seriously, help this girl to find him, amen. pic.twitter.com/OXDj4ay0rM— Miranda (@astrithMJ) January 9, 2018
What day was this taken? You could find him by checking the posts on Instagram with the location tagged as the Eiffel Tower— Maha (@hometomaha) January 9, 2018
after an extensive Facebook search there was literally 6 Gavin’s in Paris during this time frame and none of them are the boy in the vid ?— ㅤㅤ678-999-8212 (@BelieveAcoustic) January 9, 2018
this thread is wild.— ?? (@HairWeave) January 9, 2018
like, I truly believe that the inspectors in this thread could collectively find & cure cancer within 24 hours if someone made a post asking for a cure.
?
Y'all wasting y'all investigative talents.
YOOO HOMEGIRL I don’t know you! But message his mom, I found him ?? pic.twitter.com/Kyz8XZCAYs— jaqueline losada (@losadajaqueline) January 9, 2018
Y'all he has a Girlfriend... Men ain't shit once again. pic.twitter.com/S1npdUlY0m— Jules. (@spycharmed) January 9, 2018
So I saw that u guys found Gavin hahah and whether he has a girlfriend or not, I would just like to thank everyone for finding him and being so supportive. If you guys wouldn’t mind please to not bother him or his mom, I would hate to disrupt their lives too much— Juliana Corrales (@juju_corrales) January 9, 2018