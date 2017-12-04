Twitter Is On The Hunt For A Cheating Boyfriend Who Bragged About His Betrayal

If anyone has a boyfriend called Ben on the Bournemouth - Manchester train right now, he’s just told his friends he’s cheating on you. Dump his ass x— Emily (@emilyshepss) December 1, 2017
Dear cheating Ben... are you a Benjamin or a Benedict. We have people anxious to know? https://t.co/rVGIgEnHzC— Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) December 2, 2017
For everyone asking: Ben is yet to be found, I’ve had several messages but nothing yet. I’m now on the Manchester - Bournemouth train and no sign yet... thanks to everyone calling me a grass and a snake, you’re all great X— Emily (@emilyshepss) December 3, 2017
@loosewomen for a tweet that was never intended to go viral as Emily has never had any level of notoriety I think it's completely irresponsible of you to treat her like some kind of snitch and expose her to even more abuse. (1)— Bethan (@BethanMHarper) December 4, 2017
@loosewomen exposing her full identity was a poorly thought out move and if more research had been done maybe the team would have realised how much abuse the poor girl is getting and would have attempted to shield her from more threats (2)— Bethan (@BethanMHarper) December 4, 2017
@loosewomen perhaps the segment should have been about how powerful social media can be and how hurtful people can be when shielded by a computer, instead of supporting an alleged cheat in a round about way and bringing more anxiety to Emily. (3)— Bethan (@BethanMHarper) December 4, 2017