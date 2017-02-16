This Video Of A Woman Confronting Her Cheating Ex Is The Saddest Thing You’ll See All Day

Good morning! I wanted to thank you all soooo much for your support. This entire experience has been incredibly overwhelming - I never thought the video would receive this type of response. I found out that there is a fake twitter account (@CreoleKourt) impersonating me and asking for donations via PayPal. Please know that I would never. That is NOT me. And this is my ONLY Instagram. Again, thank y'all for the support. I am definitely in a much better place now. #HurtBae ?☺️?

A post shared by Kourtney Jorge' ⚜️ (@creolekourt) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:45am PST