As for the final product, the beautiful black gown with a hint of silver embellishment that Ronan wore on the red carpet, “it’s not about sex, it’s about strength. It’s not about frivolity, it’s about confidence, excellence, purity and support,” says Saltzman. A sentiment both Donatella and Allegra Versace understood, “because Lady Bird is a mother-daughter tale. It has been the year of Versace, remembering Gianni and the empowerment he gave to women,” she notes. And this dress does just that — and so much more.