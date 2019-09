Not only did Ronan’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman recommission the Atelier Versace gown she was set to wear in black, but the actress also wanted to commission an entirely female team to bring the look to life. “Saoirse and I had a conversation at the beginning of the season that should Lady Bird go the distance, we wanted to work with all females — female make-up, female hairstylists, female designers — and that we would never talk about it to anyone. It would be our fun secret, our empowering moment,” Saltman told British Vogue in an interview.