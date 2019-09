Director Paul Haggis Is Accused Of Misconduct & Rape By Multiple Women

Capitalising on the chaos surrounding the innumerable accusations of sexual assault and misconduct pouring into the public discourse is a recurring reason for the claims in the minds of Haggis' legal team. When coming forward with his own lawsuit against Breest, Haggis' legal team released a statement , shared by The Hollywood Reporter. "On the darker side, this maelstrom of media attention, coupled with the immediate guilty verdict from the court of public opinion and the utter and complete damnation of anyone accused of any sexual misconduct, has created an opportunity for persons whose motives and intentions are not so pure, and who are looking for a ride on this cultural wave to take advantage of persons at the centre of this narrative," writes Haggis' attorney Christine Lepera. "That is this case." Introducing doubt into the verity of victims' stories as a form of defence is becoming all the more common as claims continue to be made publicly.