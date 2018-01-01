One Of These Cult Highlighters Is Sold Every Minute

Some cosmetics come with a reputation that precedes them. Think: Nars' Orgasm Blush, Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara, or MAC's Ruby Woo Lipstick. These products tend to be widely available, universally flattering, and beloved by both professional artists and novices alike.
When it comes to highlighter, there's Bobbi Brown's Shimmer Brick — a five-colour glow giver that rose to popularity long before strobing became a mainstay on Instagram. Since the brick's debut in 2003, the highlighter has remained one of the brand's most popular items. In fact, it's so popular, that one Shimmer Brick is sold every minute somewhere on earth.
We aren't at all surprised that the product has stood the test of time: Because of its five-colour range, the shades can be mixed together or worn separately as highlighter, eyeshadow, or blush. Plus, the brick comes in four different colour variations, so whether you're looking for pink, rose, coral, or bronze shimmer, there's something in this line-up for everyone. Pick one up now, or simply shop our multi-shimmer picks at every price point, ahead.