Have you booked a winter break to brighten up the bleakest month of the year? We may plan our holiday wardrobe well before we head to the airport but deciding on the skincare and makeup we're taking with us is often more last-minute. But forget creating more work for yourself (who has time to decant their favourite serums, foundations and perfumes into refillable bottles?) and instead become acquainted with these travel-friendly alternatives.
We've rounded up the bite-size beauty products that'll slide into your hand luggage and ensure you look your best, no matter where you're travelling to.
Click through for our edit and avoid any eleventh-hour packing panic. Bon voyage!