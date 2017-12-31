Like someone who has given themselves to something higher, Bey's look could mean that she has given herself to her daughter. She does what's best for her, that's where her loyalty lies. Seeing as she's dressed as a bishop, a higher up in the church, it symbolises that she is the head of this family, and Jay-Z must atone to her if he wants access to their daughter — just like someone confessing their sins earns the right to speak with God.