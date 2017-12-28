Forever 21 Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Swimwear Line

“Sometimes it makes you feel hopeless. I understand using ideas for inspiration. I personally do it and everyone in the history of fashion has done it,” Marie explains. “But from what I’ve seen so far, this isn’t inspiration, it’s pure plagiarism. This isn’t the first time I’ve been in this situation, but it seems to be the worst copy so far. I try to always look on the bright side, remind myself that imitation is flattery and that I’m onto the next thing. But still it hurts.”