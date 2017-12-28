ICYMI: #SaltBae Is Back And More Mesmerising Than Ever

With only a few short days until 2018, we must say this year has been quite the doozy. Through the highs and lows (there were a lot of them collectively), social media was there to document everything.
Perhaps one of the best moments, however, was our introduction to #SaltBae a.k.a Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, whose impressive knife skills and signature seasoning move turned him into an overnight internet sensation. Some even refer to Gökçe as 2017's first official meme, which shouldn't come as a surprise seeing that he flooded our timelines for weeks on end. Befriending everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to DJ Khaled, ultimately it's safe to say our favourite meat slayer sliced and diced his way into food history.
In case you forgot just how talented the guy really is, Gökçe's back and this time serving up immaculately carved portions of steak for Welsh actor Luke Evans. An Instagram video posted on Thursday shows how it all went down:
"Ive realised I’ve been cutting my steak and pouring my salt the wrong way," Evans wrote in the caption. We, too, just realised the exact same thing.
Keep your eyes peeled or you might miss the magic! Who would have thought removing the bone from a ribeye and scooping up a pinch full of salt could be so...sexy? Thank you #SaltBae for teaching us your ways.
