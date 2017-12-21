The Barden Bellas are known, and beloved, for their creative aca-mash-ups of hit pop songs in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Whatever you've heard on the radio, whether it's last year or in the last decade, they probably have a take on it. The song selection generally and largely exists to move the plot forward or offer some commentary on the choices the ladies are making. In the latest instalment, the Bellas take on an original song, delivering on a plot point from the very first film, when Becca (Anna Kendrick) reveals she wants to be working in music as a producer. The song, called "Tribe," also delivers on a theme that all aspiring Bellas should hold near and dear: girl power. In a year where the #MeToo movement shook up the world, and certainly the entertainment industry, songs of female empowerment have a momentous resonance.