We Have A Lot Of Questions About These Glue-On Eyebrow Extensions

In theory, Reallyyy Eyebrow Extensions could work. Brow extensions aren't a new trend in the beautysphere, but this grooming product brings an innovative twist to the concept so you might be able to DIY at home. Here's how it works: Housed inside a translucent, gel-based formula, the brow fibres are applied with a thin applicator brush. Once you spread the fibres on the brow, you wait for it to dry. After it sets, brush through them with a clean spoolie. In Vogue Korea's caption, it suggests not placing the fibres anywhere but the tail-end of your eyebrow to fill in the sparse areas. But hell, this looks so fun — and slightly nauseating — so you can bet we'd play with the stuff from front to back until the entire pot was empty.