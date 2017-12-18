Alaïa Will Continue To Show During Fashion Week

These are all initiatives that are carrying on the designer’s legacy in the best way, vecause as Alaïa's longtime friend and model Naomi Campbell put it during her tribute to him: “He was the most generous, kind, compassionate, and humble man I have ever known, with a mischievous sense of humour in the glint of his eye, and he filled my life — and the lives of the women on this stage, and all of you in the room who met him — with light and joy. I moved into his home at 16 and he opened my eyes to the world: to artists, art and design, architecture, French and Tunisian culture. How blessed was I to have Papa show me these different worlds? Azzedine was a protector, a teacher, a seeker, and defender of all that is good and positive in this world. I am proud to be honouring, along with his daughters, a giant of fashion and a true master of humanity.”