North West Is A Mini MUA In The Making

On Saturday night, while many of us were binge-watching The Crown, Kim Kardashian was busy documenting the next big thing to hit the MUA world since Beauty Blenders: her daughter North West.
The reality star's Instagram Stories show the 4-year-old applying makeup to one of Kardashian’s very trusting friends, according to People.
North wields a beauty brush and My Little Pony makeup palette with the skill of a MUA well beyond her years. She’s even nailed a special nature-inspired look that's so on-trend. Pat McGrath, are you watching?
“She calls this the butterfly look,” captioned the proud mum, displaying her daughter’s handiwork. In the photo we see North's lucky volunteer waiting with her eyes closed as she’s anointed with pink pigments, and eyes sprinkled with glitter. Like mother, like daughter.
“North says she wants to be a makeup artist,” Kardashian captioned another photo, calling out Colour Pop and Maybelline as her little girl's beauty brands of choice. (It's worth noting that fellow Maybelline fan and collaborator Gigi Hadid also has a thing for butterflies.)
It was only a matter of time before North began flexing her makeup skills for the world to see. Apparently the tot’s been nudging her famous mum and dad for her own YouTube channel for some time now.
"My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kardashian West told WWD in a recent interview.
“She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I was recording this’ because her reaction was so funny,” Kardashian continued. “And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave [her] and she said, ‘Mum, I want to do a YouTube video.’”
She even has her own makeup case...
Papa Kanye may not be into the idea, but does he even have a choice? You can't hold the next McGrath back, Yeezy.
