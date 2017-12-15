Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without festive programming. Some families, we've heard, take it so seriously that they create a full timetable based on their favourite listings in the Radio Times, which becomes a sacred text at this time of year.
Whether or not you take your Christmas specials as seriously as that, there may be gaps in your festive TV schedule that need filling – and that's where Netflix comes in. The streaming service comes equipped with a plethora of Christmassy TV episodes and specials.
Watch some of your favourite characters as they navigate their way through the awkward family encounters and ugly jumpers of the festive season. These are the specials to add to your to-watch list.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Season 2, Episode 8. "Kimmy Goes to a Hotel!"
They say: "On Fake Christmas, Kimmy and Dong take a trip to the Poconos, and a Jewish family claims that Jacqueline's prized Mondrian is rightfully theirs."
We say: Perfect to watch with a turkey sandwich to ward off sad post-Christmas feelings on Boxing Day.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 1, Episode 8. "My Mom, Greg's Mom and Josh's Sweet Dance Moves!"
They say: "During the holidays, a stressed-out Rebecca prepares for a visit from her extremely critical mother, while Greg struggles with his own family issues."
We say: Not on the best terms with your family and dreading a festive feud? This will make you feel a whole lot better.
Black Mirror - Season 2, Episode 4. "White Christmas."
They say: "Three interconnected tales of technology run amok during the Christmas season are told by two men at a remote outpost in a frozen wilderness."
We say: Bored of all the lovey-dovey Christmas #content? You couldn't watch less festive "Christmas" show than this.
Gossip Girl - Season 1, Episode 11. "Roman Holiday."
They say: "When Blair's father comes home for the holidays with an unexpected guest - his boyfriend - Blair finds it difficult to hide her disappointment."
We say: Another one to make you feel better about your own awkward family dynamics. A reassuring reminder that even spoiled rich people have problems.
How I Met Your Mother - Season 8, Episode 11 & 12. "The Final Page: Part 1 & 2."
They say: "With Christmas fast approaching, Barney tells Ted that he plans on proposing to Patrice, which leads Ted to debate whether to tell Robin."
We say: The family-friendly comedy gets all sentimental. Watch with the people you love.
Gilmore Girls - Season 2, Episode 10. "The Bracebridge Dinner."
They say: "While Rory struggles to keep the budding rivalry between Dean and Jess under control, Lorelai invites most of Stars Hollow to an elaborate feast."
We say: Don't watch this while hungry. Perfect food-coma viewing.
Pretty Little Liars - Season 5, Episode 13. "How the 'A' Stole Christmas."
They say: "As Christmas approaches, the girls plot to clear Spencer's name, get justice for Mona and bring Alison down for good."
We say: Keep your teenage sister or cousin occupied with this one, and love every minute of it.
Orange is the New Black - Season 1, Episode 13. "Can't Fix Crazy."
They say: "Red's scheme to reclaim her kitchen backfires: the inmates stage a Christmas pageant: Piper's plans unravel even as she realises her life is in jeopardy."
We say: For all you Grinches out there – mayhem behind bars.
Arrested Development - Season 2, Episode 6. "Afternoon Delight."
They say: "After getting roasted at Bluth's company Christmas party, Gob fires the entire staff, forcing Michael to come up with a way to rehire the employees."
We say: Bad memories from the office Christmas party? It couldn't have been as bad as this.
The Royle Family: Christmas Special 2000
They say: "While the Royles are bloated with Christmas turkey, Barbara is wondering what to feed her future in-laws, who are vegetarian."
We say: Got a family of fussy eaters? Veggies and vegans and family cooks will appreciate this.
Bojack Horseman Christmas Special
They say: "It’s Christmas, and BoJack wants nothing to do with it. Then Todd shows up with a giant candy cane and an old “‘Horsin’ Around” Christmas episode."
We say: Another one for the Scrooges among us. Never watched this cult cartoon before? Now's the time.
American Horror Story - Season 2 (Asylum), episode 8. "Unholy Night."
They say: "A murderous Santa wreaks havoc on Briarcliff. Sister Jude faces off with the Devil. Arden has a shocking encounter in the Death Chute."
We say: For all those dreaming of a Gothic Christmas
