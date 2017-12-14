29 Food Moments From 2017 That Gave Us All The Feels

Before moving forward into a new year and all it's blossoming opportunities, it is important to take a glance back at what it is we're leaving behind. Sure, there are certain memories we will wilfully abandon come 2018 — like a certain chilling pizza carrying method. Or how one roommate horrifically opened an innocent bag of bread. But then there are the moments that we will cheerfully reminisce over, for many years to come. And those are the ultimate feel good food moments of 2017.
This past year was filled with everything from Ellen and Oprah's impromptu grocery trips to baby baristas and bakers, geriatrics couples with an intense love for fast food dates, chicken nugget, and Dorito bouquets — just to name a select few. In fact, there were so many major food-related moments that we needed to round up all 29 in order not to forget any. Scroll ahead to take a trip down memory lane with Jimmy Kimmel's candy tricks, Neil Patrick Harris's Chopped-themed birthday party, and much more. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel all the feels — and we'll be right there with you.