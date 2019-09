Need Some Honest Girl Time? This Podcast Is For You

After months of prep — behind the scenes and in the studio — we launched Season 2 of Refinery29's second podcast in early October. With guests like Gabrielle Union Miranda Kerr , model icon Bethann Hardison , and feminist hero Naomi Wolf , the stakes were HIGH to get it right and make it GOOD. But in the end, the time we take to research each guest and find just the right theme to help tell their most important stories of the moment makes all the difference. And honestly, I think it's why so many listeners take the time to leave powerful reviews or send me heartfelt messages of how much a discussion about Stacy London 's year of starting over or Miranda Kerr's recovery from depression made them feel less alone, and more connected.