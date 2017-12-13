'Tis the season to begin decorating your Christmas tree with bits and baubles (that is, if you happen to celebrate Christmas). In gearing up for the holidays, one grandmother was doing just that — without knowing that she had inadvertently bought some very sexy ornaments.
On Monday, Twitter user Alex (@alex_bermingham) posted several photos of Christmas ornaments her 74-year-old grandmother bought this year, which turned out to be see through baubles with g-strings inside of them.
"My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realized upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings," she wrote. "Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season."
Advertisement
My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings.— Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) December 11, 2017
Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa
In case you were wondering, Dunnes Stores is a retail chain in Ireland. And it looks like at least one of the ornaments ended up on her Christmas tree, so suffice to say, it'll be a saucy holiday season for one household.
Since Alex posted the photos, they've gone viral over Twitter with more than 10,000 retweets and more than 37,000 likes at the time of writing.
All things considered, as far as accidental NSFW purchases that grandmothers have made, it could have a lot been worse. And to be fair, sexy or not, the ornaments really are pretty. Plus, who knows? Maybe it wasn't an accidental purchase, and Alex's grandmother just really wanted these sexy, glittery, ornaments.
Refinery29 has reached out to Alex for comment, and will update this article when we receive a response.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement