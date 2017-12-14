As most girls with brothers know, they may tease us relentlessly but there's hell to pay if anyone else dares harm us in any way. One intrepid two-year-old provided the most hilarious (and adorable) example when he attended his older sister Ruby's wrestling match at school, The Huffington Post reports.
When the little boy thought that Ruby's opponent Ryan was actually fighting her, he wasted no time in rushing into the scene to break up the nonexistent act of violence. He even began to drag Ryan away from Ruby (impressive physical chops for a two-year-old) before the referee broke up the hilarious scene.
No one was more amused than Ryan’s mother. Tori "Allen" Prendergast shared a video to Facebook on Monday evening, accompanied by the caption: "When the girl you're wrestling has a tough little brother, don't mess with his sister.....you won't regret watching this video, promise ??." (Seriously, you won't: Click here to watch the drama unfold.)
Prendergast told The Huffington Post that she missed the epic wrestling match due to work, but her husband had luckily captured the incident on camera. "[W]hen I got home he showed me the video and I knew we had to share it," she told the outlet.
She said she was moved by the toddler's immediate instinct to put himself in peril for the sake of his sister. "It was so cute. The whole place was cracking up when it happened," Prendergast told the outlet. "I only have boys, but if I had a daughter, I hope they would protect their sister like that."
This wins the prize for "Purest Moment of the Week."
