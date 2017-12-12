You Have To Hear Ed Sheeran's Cover Of This Haunting Christmas Song

Get ready for some holiday joy. Ed Sheeran appeared on BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge” in London and he performed an acoustic version of his single "Perfect" followed by a seasonally appropriate mash-up of the Christmas classics “Fairytale of New York” and “Jingle Bells," accompanied by Brit singer and former tour mate Anne-Marie.
And it's gorgeous.
The song, originally released by the Pogues with Kirsty MacColl back in 1988, is one of the most haunting and dark Christmas songs ever recorded. The lyrics speak of a couple looking for a better time, when all their dreams come true. Things don't really work out for the two, but the play between the male and female vocals bring so much emotion to the cold weather classic.
VIDEO | Anne-Marie performing with Ed Sheeran in the Live Lounge this morning. ?? Their cover of Fairytale of New York/Jingle Bells starts at 1:40. SOOOO GOOD. ? (? R1) pic.twitter.com/wuE7qNOTlz— Anne-Marie Updates (@AMupdating) December 12, 2017
And of course, who doesn't love the cheery notes of "Jingle Bells?" We dare you not to sing along to this sweet version.
You may recognize Anne-Marie from her other duet with Sheeran, "Ciao Adios." NME reports that Sheeran and the singer are collaborating on her new album, which should help keep Sheeran fans sated until his next release.
Sheeran's been promoting "Perfect" everywhere lately, and adding Beyoncé to the song for the single release was important to the singer.
He sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen’s Show Me More Show a few weeks ago and told the host how the collaboration came together.
“The song came out so long ago in the scheme of music…and I was like, I want to do it as a single, and then I thought of a way of relaunching it,” he said. “I was like, ‘I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé?’ And then in my head, I was like, ’She’s going to say no,’ but then I was like, ‘Well, you might as well ask.’ And she said yeah, so here we are.”
The straight-shooting Degeneres asked the question fans had been wondering, "Is that about your girlfriend?"
Sheeran went super red and replied, "Yes, yes it is."
