The Internet Reacts To Doug Jones' Alabama Senate Seat Win

Madison Medeiros
The country anxiously monitored the Alabama special election on Tuesday night, which determined whether Democrat Doug Jones or Republican Roy Moore would fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' empty senate seat. Despite Moore receiving support from President Donald Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Jones was victorious, winning 49.5% of the vote.
The election attracted much attention due to the multiple women who came forward accusing Moore of sexual misconduct, one of whom said she was 14 at the time of an alleged assault. In addition to these allegations, Moore has also been criticised for racist and homophobic comments.
A triumphant Jones beamed as he addressed a cheering audience Tuesday night, celebrating his victory and his 25th wedding anniversary.
"I am truly, truly overwhelmed. I always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than what divides us...We have shown the country the way that we can be unified," he said. Later, he added, "This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency."
The internet erupted with opinions on the results, but it was Trump's reaction that people anticipated most. Surprisingly, the president refrained from name calling and using all caps.
"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory," he wrote. "The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great. And the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!"
For some, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, Jones' win sent a clear message that Americans are rejecting bigotry and are starting to take allegations of sexual assault and harassment more seriously.
Others, like Meghan McCain, took the opportunity to drag Steve Bannon.
Some celebrated the first major win for Sir Charles Barkley, who campaigned on behalf of Jones. Of course, there were the inevitable, "OMG, we agree with Barkley?" comments.
What a night.
