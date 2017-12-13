The Internet Reacts To Doug Jones' Alabama Senate Seat Win

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
Tonight Alabama is sending a powerful message across the country. The American people will fight back against bigotry, hate &, yes, pedophilia – & reject a man totally unfit to serve in the US Senate. Republican, Democrat, Independent – on this, there will be no compromise.— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 13, 2017
What a difference a year makes... feels good to not be sending a known sexual predator to DC for once... #AlabamaSenateElection #DougJones— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) December 13, 2017
The freed black vote freed Alabama from international shame and disgrace tonight by electing #DougJones. It's a victory for health care, wages, education, women and children's rights. #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/7BwGNLNVAH— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) December 13, 2017
Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017
And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere.
Onward!
Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017
#WhenWeFightWeWin, Indivisibles. The Alabama Senate race was called for progressive Democrat @GDouglasJones. By electing Doug Jones, Alabama rejected Roy Moore’s anti-woman, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, Trump-backed, hate-filled agenda.— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) December 13, 2017
Shouts to Steve Bannon, MASTER STRATEGIST, who managed to lose a Republican election in fucking Alabama. pic.twitter.com/fWT4AhFzGW— shauna (@goldengateblond) December 13, 2017
I'd like to extend my congratulations to Steve Bannon for masterfully humiliating himself, the Republican Party, AND Donald Trump — all in defense of a child molester. That takes talent. #AlabamaSenateElection pic.twitter.com/JG8I31vHHA— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2017
Trump and Bannon are truly miracle workers—the put a Democrat into the Senate from Alabama!— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 13, 2017
So many folks to whom gratitude is owed.— Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) December 13, 2017
Black women for turning out to vote.
Black voters for overcoming obstacles.
People who voted their conscience.
Journalists and victims who talked.
Doug Jones for running.
And Steve Bannon for managing Roy Moore’s campaign.
the biggest loser in Alabama tonight is the man spending the evening in the Hampton’s, Steve Bannon.— Katty Kay (@KattyKayBBC) December 13, 2017
biggest loser gotta be steve bannon. now his signature "i'm wearing every shirt I packed because I don't want to pay baggage fees" look will never catch on— Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 13, 2017
Friend texts: "Charles Barkley finally won a championship."— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 13, 2017
That point where you’re shocked to find yourself nodding along with Charles Barkley’s commentary.— jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 13, 2017
Only in 2017 does Charles Barkley serving as a political analyst of a special election seem pretty normal— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 13, 2017
Hi from Doug Jones' election night party turned dance party, where Hey Ya is playing and Charles Barkley is making the rounds to every TV camera. #ALSEN— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) December 13, 2017
Asked by CNN what the message was for Trump in the Doug Jones victory, Charles Barkley passed (not his natural state). Instead, he told Dems to get off their asses. Buzzer beater.— Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) December 13, 2017
"It's time for Democrats to get off their asses... this is a wake up call for Democrats to do better for black people & poor white people."— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 13, 2017
Vote Charles Barkley 2020.
It’s an inspiring story, that if we work hard, come together, and get Charles Barkley, we can barely keep a known pedophile from deciding our laws— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 13, 2017