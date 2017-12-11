Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Is Halting Production During The California Wildfires

In terms of size, the Thomas Wildfire is now larger than all of New York City, CNN reports. Affecting more than 230,000 acres from Ventura to Santa Barbara County, it's the fifth largest wildfire in the history of modern California — and with powerful Santa Ana winds, it's still wreaking havoc. Among the thousands forced to evacuate their homes, countless stores and businesses have been forced to shut their doors for the health and safety of their employees, at least until the fire has been contained.
And Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is just one of the many businesses that has temporarily closed during the fire's devastating spread. On Sunday night, the official Kylie Cosmetics team released a statement on Twitter saying that the company has "been significantly impacted by the wild fires in Southern California," and has temporarily halted production and closed its facility to ensure the safety of its staff.
Spatz Laboratories in Oxnard, California manufactures Kylie Cosmetics in addition to Colourpop, KKW Beauty, and many other makeup lines. Just west of Los Angeles, the residents of the city of Oxnard, including Spatz employees and their families who live there and nearby, have been in danger during the continuous spread of the fire. "The impact of the fires has meant that many of our staff members have been evacuated from their homes, and have to relocate their families," the Kylie Cosmetics team explained in their statement.
Being that it's one of the busiest times of the year for retail sales, Kylie Cosmetics wrote that the company is still working hard to make orders and complete shipments to its costumers. "Those [workers] who weren't evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out," the statement continued. "Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone's patience and support."
NBC Los Angeles reports that almost 200,000 people have been displaced and hundreds have lost their homes — and everyone's primary concern should be for the health and safety of the Spatz employees and all the other families and animals suffering from the disastrous Thomas Fire and surrounding Rye, Skirball, Creek, Liberty, and Lilac fires. Suffice it to say, any and all makeup orders can wait.
If you're able to help, Ready Ventura County has set up a texting service: If you text UWVC to 41444, 100% of your donation will go directly to those impacted by the Thomas fire.
