Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Is Halting Production During The California Wildfires

Being that it's one of the busiest times of the year for retail sales, Kylie Cosmetics wrote that the company is still working hard to make orders and complete shipments to its costumers. "Those [workers] who weren't evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out," the statement continued. "Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone's patience and support."