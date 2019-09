Dear Daniela: Why Doesn't My Makeup Last All Day?

"It’s all about understanding your skin type," confirmed Chantecaille’s Global Makeup Artist, Shareen Gerald. "Knowledge is power! Does it always all come off by 1pm? Then you need to think about using primer. If you’re working with a very oily skin type like that, look for a mattifying primer that feels slightly velvety on the skin. It’ll give your skin a little bit of grip, and as long as you choose an oil-free version, it won’t clog your pores." Then, there’s the matter of setting sprays, which are pretty Marmite in the beauty community. Some love them, others think they don’t really do anything – but Shareen told me: "I’m a big fan of setting sprays – the Chantecaille Rosewater is great for setting makeup, or Cover FX Mattifying Setting Spray if you really need to lock in makeup. If you really want your highlight to pop, spritz your face then apply powder highlighter while it’s still wet. It’s not a subtle look, mind!"