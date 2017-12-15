Dear Daniela: Why Doesn't My Makeup Last All Day?

So by now you’ve stocked up on mattifying primer and translucent setting powder – but how to go about applying it? Shareen let me in on a secret: "If a client needs super long-lasting makeup, I’d apply say, a powder blush first, then a cream blush on top of that. The layering of textures helps keep everything in place, and powder then cream keeps it looking relatively skin-like." When I pressed her about drier skin types, Shareen advised mixing a drop or two of facial oil into your foundation, or applying it before your base. "Not only will it give you a luminous finish, but it helps ‘confuse’ drier skin types a little. Skin like that always wants comfort, wants hydration. But do this, and your skin will take the oil for hydration purposes first before it eats away at your makeup.’"