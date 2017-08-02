Why It's Time To Start Using A Foundation Compact Again

You probably remember them from rifling through your mum’s makeup bag when you were young (aim: putting everything possible on face), or had a brief dalliance with them as a just-found-foundation teenager. Now, you probably associate them with that chalky, cakey look. But after a brief hiatus, the foundation compact is back.
Why? Well, after a few years of pure unadulterated glow, gloss and highlight, we’re heading to the other side, where things are a little more matte and, dare I say it, flattering. At the AW17 shows – see Elie Saab and Erdem – complexions were velvety matte with foundation that was so well blended it was imperceptible. And that’s where new powder technologies come in.
Gone are the days when powder foundations sat on top of skin, clogging pores and feeling heavy; now, they're perfect for all skin types, whether oily and acne-prone (they actually absorb excess oil), dry or normal. Like the creamy foundations many of us swear by, these matte wonders also melt into skin, give that sought-after seamless finish and don’t crease in fine lines. They’re easy, too, and compact enough (pardon the pun) to take everywhere with you. Ahead are five of the best.