Why It's Time To Start Using A Foundation Compact Again

Gone are the days when powder foundations sat on top of skin, clogging pores and feeling heavy; now, they're perfect for all skin types, whether oily and acne-prone (they actually absorb excess oil), dry or normal. Like the creamy foundations many of us swear by, these matte wonders also melt into skin, give that sought-after seamless finish and don’t crease in fine lines. They’re easy, too, and compact enough (pardon the pun) to take everywhere with you. Ahead are five of the best.