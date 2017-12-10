Navigating the festive season can be a little tricky if you're vegan or trying to cut down on dairy. Standard custard, brandy butter, and eggnog are all out. So it's awesome to hear that Asda has become the first UK supermarket to introduce vegan mince pies.
Better still - they're not being sold at a premium price: A box of six vegan mince pies costs just 89p, or you can buy two boxes (containing 12 pies in total) for £1.50.
"This festive season, Asda is proud to announce we now offer mince pies that are suitable for vegans and have been accredited by the Vegan Society," Asda's Bakery Product Developer Ciara Loker says. "At Asda, we are committed to innovation and developing the best quality products that can be enjoyed by everyone."
Asda joins a number of UK restaurant chains which have improved their vegan offerings in recent months. Pizza Hut has just added vegan options to its menu, while Wagamama has introduced a new vegetarian and vegan menu. Pret's Christmas menu has some exciting new veggie and vegan options, too.
And another UK supermarket chain has improved its seasonal vegan offering as well. Sainsbury's now sells a vegan Christmas cheese platter for £5.50. So overall, staying dairy-free over the festive period is becoming easier than ever - and we'll raise a glass of vegan Baileys to that.
