Adwoa Aboah Is Redefining What It Means To Be A Model In 2017

On Thursday, Aboah is expanding her reach and influence even further by lending her voice to Google’s “Ask More” campaign, where she pushes people to think about what it means to ask more of themselves, and also of others. In the official announcement, she said: "Partnering with Google to support their message of ‘Ask More’ is a unique opportunity to challenge people to think about what it means to ask more of themselves, and also of others. It also connects with the messaging surrounding Gurls Talk — continuing the dialogue around open communication without stigma, censorship, and judgement. The partnership and film allowed a genuine and clear message to be the focus; ask questions and always challenge."