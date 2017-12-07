Sarah Hyland Had A Fashion Mishap In This Zac Posen Dress

There’s something about Sarah Hyland. It’s not that she’s a triple threat who can act, sing, and dance. Or that the Modern Family star has been acting as creative director for Candie’s for three years. It’s that she can juggle it all with a good attitude, is hilarious, and isn’t afraid to get real. Hyland has talked about her kidney transplant, called out magazines who suggest she get plastic surgery, and she’s even taken up for her friend Taylor Swift when she was accused of getting plastic surgery in the tabloids. So when she had a fashion mishap at the Emmys, she wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself afterward.
“I was scared that I hadn’t been working out enough,” Hyland tells Refinery29 of her favorite fashion red carpet moment when she wore a Zac Posen gown from his 2018 Resort collection. “I was sucking in my stomach and the dress dropped and my spanx showed!” It’s funny to her now. “They were black it’s fine. They were Spanx, it’s whatever! But I still loved that look, I felt very sexy while also being very comfortable at the same time.”
“I don’t think of what people think of what I’m wearing if that makes any sense,” she continues. “When I get dressed, I’m only thinking about how I feel in what I’m wearing and if I look good, I feel comfortable and confident in myself. I can’t care what anyone else thinks.”
Hyland’s mindset has come in handy finding her style in the public eye. “I don’t think my style changed because I was working with Candie's, I think my style changed as a whole, my fashion and my style is always coming from a place of where I am in my life. It really depends on my mood. And I have very eclectic taste and style and i think that’s why Candie’s and I work so well together, it’s because we have everything [for every occasion].”
