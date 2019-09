Sarah Hyland Had A Fashion Mishap In This Zac Posen Dress

There’s something about Sarah Hyland. It’s not that she’s a triple threat who can act, sing, and dance. Or that the Modern Family star has been acting as creative director for Candie’s for three years. It’s that she can juggle it all with a good attitude, is hilarious, and isn’t afraid to get real. Hyland has talked about her kidney transplant, called out magazines who suggest she get plastic surgery, and she’s even taken up for her friend Taylor Swift when she was accused of getting plastic surgery in the tabloids. So when she had a fashion mishap at the Emmys, she wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself afterward.