Twitter Tried To Crowdsource The Good Things About Brexit & The Responses Were Hilarious

Is there a separate media bubble which is all good news about Brexit? Because I'm definitely in the one where it looks like a total fucking shambles.— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) December 6, 2017
In the interests of balance - and providing much-needed cheery news - I'm totally happy to RT any good news about Brexit. All the sexy stats about how ace it will be. Hit me!— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) December 6, 2017
All I've got is "It's a really good word for Scrabble players"— Pat Harkin (@dwauctioneer) December 6, 2017
Theoretically there's no reason for Nigel Farage to exist anymore? I assume the he'll be returned to the hell dimension from which he spawned at some point.— Richard Milner-Watts (@rmilnerwatts) December 6, 2017
A chance for our youngsters to finally break into the lucrative East Anglian fruit picking job market— Moira Fenwick (@MrsMoiraFenwick) December 6, 2017
It will bring about total economic collapse in the UK and precipitate Mad Max Times so you can finally wear that sexy leather halter you’ve had your eye on pic.twitter.com/CeKDgLG53o— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) December 6, 2017
Well I’m British and LOVE queueing so I’m going to be ecstatic about how much time it is going to take to get in and out of the country, oooh lovely queues! Unless you travel via Ireland in which case you’ll be able to waltz into the country! #biggestwasteoftimeEVER!— anyoneforbaileys (@DavidBailey1975) December 6, 2017
I'd like a soft breakfast please with extra toast— Siobhan NicChumhaill (@Siobhan2culture) December 6, 2017
Post-brexit, we won't constantly talk about how shit Brexit will be. We'll be living it instead #goodnewsBrexit— Aline Reed (@AlineReed) December 6, 2017