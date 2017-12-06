Stannis Says He Had No Idea What Was Happening On Game Of Thrones

Let's face it: Keeping up with the brutal, ever-changing game of thrones is much more difficult than staying in step with the Kardashians. You have to know everyone's lineage and alliances all while trying not to get too distracted by Jon Snow's perfect hair. Oh, and don't even think about getting too attached to anyone, because there's the likely possibility they will die a horrible death. (RIP, Lady Olenna.)
If you're constantly finding yourself interrupting your viewing parties to ask your friends for storyline clarifications, don't feel too bad. Apparently, even Stannis needed regular reminders.
According to the AV Club, Stephen Dillane, who played the Lord of Light's chosen gent, recently told British outlet The Times that he still doesn't grasp Game of Thrones' intricate plot.
"I've flicked it on [since leaving] to see if I could figure out what's going on, but I couldn't," he told The Times. "Liam Cunningham [Davos Seaworth] is so passionate about the show. He invests in it in a way I think is quite moving, but it wasn't my experience. I was entirely dependent on Liam to tell me what the scenes were about — I didn’t know what I was doing until we'd finished filming and it was too late. The damage had been done."
Dillane's experience on the show seemingly still haunts him, as he bemoaned his performance.
"I thought no one would believe in me and I was rather disheartened by the end," he added. "I felt I'd built the castle on non-existent foundations."
Let us remind you that this was the same man who stoically watched as his own daughter was tied to a stake and scorched to death. That kind of performance is reserved for pros, and while the scene riled up the internet, the reaction had nothing to do with his acting chops.
Hopefully, Dillane doesn't continue to be so hard on himself and decides to give the series another shot. There's plenty of time to catch up before the highly anticipated finale.
