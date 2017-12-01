Windsor Hotel Bookings Surge After Royal Wedding Announcement

Nevertheless, news organisations from all over the world are already making arrangements so they can get rooms in prime viewing areas. The Guardian reports that hotels in the vicinity are currently holding meetings regarding room rates for the month of May and, I'm no expert, but I'd venture a guess that they'll capitalise on this opportunity. After all, royal weddings are kind of a big deal and this is the last one until either Prince George or Princess Charlotte decide to tie the knot. (No pressure, kids.)