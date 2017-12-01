Windsor Hotel Bookings Surge After Royal Wedding Announcement

My least favourite part of attending weddings is getting dressed up and awkward encounters with old acquaintances. Luckily I won't have that problem when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot next spring, and I'm totally stoked to watch the upcoming nuptials on TV while lounging on my couch in sweats.
But apparently not everyone is of the same mindset. According to The Guardian, hotels in Windsor with prime viewing locations have already seen a major surge in bookings. For those of you following closely at home, this doesn't mean that a date has been announced. We do know that it will be sometime in May at Windsor Castle's chapel, but the "Save The Date" details haven't been revealed to the public.
Nevertheless, news organisations from all over the world are already making arrangements so they can get rooms in prime viewing areas. The Guardian reports that hotels in the vicinity are currently holding meetings regarding room rates for the month of May and, I'm no expert, but I'd venture a guess that they'll capitalise on this opportunity. After all, royal weddings are kind of a big deal and this is the last one until either Prince George or Princess Charlotte decide to tie the knot. (No pressure, kids.)
TV stations are undeterred by the fact that no exact date is in the books and are scheduling stays of up to two weeks throughout the month of May. As The Guardian notes, this actually won't be time and money wasted because there's bound to be a whole lot of coverage opportunities in the days leading up to the wedding itself.
But can we get any clues about the big day? "There seems to be a lot more speculation towards the end of May, so I don’t know if the news crews and people that are contacting us know something that we don’t," Phil Lewis, general manager of the Macdonald Windsor hotel, told The Guardian.
So if you can't afford a plane ticket and hotel to London, don't fret — broadcasters from all over the world are on top of this so we can enjoy the festivities without leaving our couches.
