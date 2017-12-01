You Have To See Rihanna's Response To One Fan's Call For Trans Models

"I've had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years, but I don't go around doing trans castings!" Rihanna reportedly wrote in a response, which the fan posted to Twitter. "Just like I don't do straight non trans women castings! I respect all women, and whether they're trans or not is none of my business! I don't think it's fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool! Too often I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There's always just that one spot in the campaign for the token 'we look mad diverse' girl/guy! It's sad!"