If like us you're burning the candle at both ends right now, chances are your skin will be bearing the brunt. When eight hours of sleep is out of the question, there's only so much concealer can do. So perk yourself up with a fatigue-fighting under-eye mask.
“The skin around the eye area is extremely fragile and is often neglected, and if not looked after correctly, can become dry, puffy and congested and age your face beyond your years," explains Noella Gabriel, cofounder of Elemis. "An eye mask will provide an instant boost of deep hydration, and have a cooling and anti-inflammatory effect.”
But if we're already investing in an eye cream, do we really need an eye mask as well? Gabriel thinks so: “An eye cream is a continuous everyday maintenance product to protect and support skin throughout the day, whereas an eye mask is like a booster, it delivers a concentrated surge of hydration instantly.” So there you have it. Despite your social calendar heating up as the temperature drops, your skin need not suffer.
Read on for our pick of the best masks for tired eyes, to see you through the end-of-year festivities.