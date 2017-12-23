10 Mothers On Why They Take Recreational Drugs

Jade

I have taken drugs. I needed to feel like I was able to still be myself and have fun. It was hard work afterwards, handling a child while a bit high or on a comedown, but overall I think I was able to still engage and not shut myself off from my old life just because I’m now a mum. Saying this, I think I may have tried a bit too hard and that in retrospect I should’ve taken things a bit easier. I’m now onto my second child and maybe maturity or a bit more distance from that lifestyle means I can’t see myself partaking in the same way. I’m not going to say I never will, but my priority is now my kids as well as my own health and wellbeing and I don’t feel the desire to get involved in drugs as much. Saying this, I do like a small smoke of weed, which I think can be done in a safe way occasionally, while still being an effective, engaged person and parent.