Marc Jacobs & Naomi Campbell Team Up For World Aids Day

“It’s not about being in the fashion world — I could be in any world,” she tells WWD of her philanthropic work, “It’s how I feel as a person, as myself, Naomi. That’s how I got to meet an iconic person like [former South African] President Nelson Mandela, who taught me and explained to me the importance of giving back and I had an understanding of it. I wasn’t quite sure when I started when I was 23 what I was doing, but I liked doing it and that’s how it began.” This is certainly an initiative we hope becomes a trend in the fashion industry.